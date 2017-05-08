Ogg Punts David Temple Case to Special Prosecutor
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg on Friday moved to recuse her office from a possible retrial of David Temple for the murder of his wife, Belinda - opening the door for a special prosecutor to take the case.
