Kobelco adds recycling and demolition markets specialty manager
Katy, Texas-based Kobelco Construction Machinery USA has announced it has added David Donneral as its specialized machinery sales manager. The company says Donneral joins the Kobelco USA team "in the company's drive to expand its commitment to the demolition, scrap and forestry markets."
