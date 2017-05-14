Death notices, May 14, 2017

Death notices, May 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include his wife, Shirlene; two sons, Tracy of Chama, New Mexico, and Troy of South Londonderry, Vermont; two daughters, Melissa Orr of Katy, Texas, and Belinda Clark of Great Falls, Montana; two sisters, Dorothy Rucker of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Virginia Irby of Waco, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico 88130.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant May 3 Hi pharts 2
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May 2 Farts 2
Anyone looking for Tar Apr 23 CanPharts 9
Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11) Apr 15 Dry Farts 8
Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12) Apr 15 Air Farts 12
Similac Apr 15 Farm Farts 2
Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13) Apr 15 Tool belt farts 32
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at May 13 at 1:53PM CDT

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC