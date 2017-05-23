Beloved Tex-Mex restaurant joins Mattress Mack in Katy location
After almost 40 years in business, one of Houston's most beloved Tex-Mex institutions will add a second location. Lpez Mexican Restaurant announced that it has signed a lease for the space next to Gallery Furniture's Katy location that was previously occupied by Brick & Mortar Kitchen .
