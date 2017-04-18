Texana Receives $1,000 from Fulshear ...

Texana Receives $1,000 from Fulshear Knights of Columbus

Wednesday Apr 12

Pictured from the left are Benny Bixerman and Ron Mersman, Knights of Columbus; Ellen Catoe and Tracey Shaw with Texana ; Father Dat, St. Faustina Catholic Church; and Cliff Aldrich, Knights of Columbus. Texana Center recently received a check for $1,000 towards the Forward Together in Fulshear Capital Campaign from the funds raised at the Father Dat and Knights of Columbus Council 16103 Golf Tournament.

