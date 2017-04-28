Recruiting: Three more eighth-graders claim Miami Hurricanes offers
According to social media posts, offensive lineman Hayden Conner, wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and running back Amari Daniels, all in the high school graduating class of 2021, received UM offers. Eighth-grade offers are becoming commonplace in the world of recruiting, where programs are constantly trying to one-up each other.
