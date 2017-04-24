Petition to name Mockingbird Pedestri...

Petition to name Mockingbird Pedestrian Bridge aftera

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

One year after a Dallas film critic was hit and killed crossing Mockingbird Lane the search continues for the white truck that hit and him left him for dead. Meanwhile his friends are mounting a campaign to name the gleaming white pedestrian bridge now under construction over that busy road after Gary Murray as a tribute to his work in the arts community and a tribute to the last person to die before the bridge construction finally began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone looking for Tar Sun CanPharts 9
Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11) Apr 15 Dry Farts 8
Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12) Apr 15 Air Farts 12
Similac Apr 15 Farm Farts 2
Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13) Apr 15 Tool belt farts 32
News 'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16) Mar 30 true 13
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... Mar '17 CouplesPhartz 1
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC