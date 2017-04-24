Petition to name Mockingbird Pedestrian Bridge aftera

One year after a Dallas film critic was hit and killed crossing Mockingbird Lane the search continues for the white truck that hit and him left him for dead. Meanwhile his friends are mounting a campaign to name the gleaming white pedestrian bridge now under construction over that busy road after Gary Murray as a tribute to his work in the arts community and a tribute to the last person to die before the bridge construction finally began.

