Petition to name Mockingbird Pedestrian Bridge aftera
One year after a Dallas film critic was hit and killed crossing Mockingbird Lane the search continues for the white truck that hit and him left him for dead. Meanwhile his friends are mounting a campaign to name the gleaming white pedestrian bridge now under construction over that busy road after Gary Murray as a tribute to his work in the arts community and a tribute to the last person to die before the bridge construction finally began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Sun
|CanPharts
|9
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr 15
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr 15
|Tool belt farts
|32
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Mar 30
|true
|13
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|Mar '17
|CouplesPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC