Katy man convicted of DWI for 2015 crash into tree33 MinsA Katy man...
A Katy man has been convicted of driving while intoxicated, a jury determined after deliberating for 30 minutes, officials said Monday. Jeffrey Boyd Moore, 61, was found disoriented in his wrecked car on the morning of Oct. 10, 2015, according to a news release from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
