Houston Symphony Announces 2017 Ima Hogg Competition Semifinalists
The Houston Symphony and Houston Symphony League announced today the 10 semifinalists of the 42nd annual Houston Symphony Ima Hogg Competition , one of the few nationwide competitions open to all standard orchestral instruments and piano. Named to honor the memory of Miss Ima Hogg, a co-founder of the Houston Symphony, this prestigious competition is designed to support young instrumentalists, ages 16-26, in their pursuit of careers in music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|9 hr
|Hi pharts
|2
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Tue
|Farts
|2
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Apr 23
|CanPharts
|9
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr 15
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr 15
|Tool belt farts
|32
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC