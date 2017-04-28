Houston Symphony Announces 2017 Ima Hogg Competition Semifinalists

The Houston Symphony and Houston Symphony League announced today the 10 semifinalists of the 42nd annual Houston Symphony Ima Hogg Competition , one of the few nationwide competitions open to all standard orchestral instruments and piano. Named to honor the memory of Miss Ima Hogg, a co-founder of the Houston Symphony, this prestigious competition is designed to support young instrumentalists, ages 16-26, in their pursuit of careers in music.

