Houston Symphony Announces 2017 Ima H...

Houston Symphony Announces 2017 Ima Hogg Competition Semifinalists

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Houston Symphony and Houston Symphony League announced today the 10 semifinalists of the 42nd annual Houston Symphony Ima Hogg Competition , one of the few nationwide competitions open to all standard orchestral instruments and piano. Named to honor the memory of Miss Ima Hogg, a co-founder of the Houston Symphony, this prestigious competition is designed to support young instrumentalists, ages 16-26, in their pursuit of careers in music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant 9 hr Hi pharts 2
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Tue Farts 2
Anyone looking for Tar Apr 23 CanPharts 9
Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11) Apr 15 Dry Farts 8
Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12) Apr 15 Air Farts 12
Similac Apr 15 Farm Farts 2
Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13) Apr 15 Tool belt farts 32
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Harris County was issued at May 03 at 7:52PM CDT

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC