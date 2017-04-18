Elyson invites visitors to its May 6 'Let's Go Fly a Kite' event
Elyson invites visitors to enjoy A A AoeLetA A A s Go Fly a KiteA A A on Saturday, May 6, from noon-4 p.m. Family friendly activities include giant kite demos, kite crafts and giveaways, music, refreshments and more. Elyson is at Grand Parkway and FM 529.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Wed
|Fart mustard
|5
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr 15
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr 15
|Tool belt farts
|32
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Mar 30
|true
|13
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|Mar 25
|CouplesPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC