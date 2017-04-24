Driver gets two years in prison in fatal crash
A Katy man was sentenced to two years in prison for causing a crash in 2014 that killed a man riding a motorcycle, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Jeffrey N. Killebrew, 50, drove into oncoming traffic along Franz Road near the Grand Parkway on Feb. 23, 2014 and into the path of Frank C. Rodriguez.
