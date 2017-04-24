Deputies injured in overnight crash in Katy: reports
Around 3 a.m., three cars got into a wreck at the intersection of Grand Parkway and Mercantile Parkway, authorities said. A deputy in the first car slammed on the brakes at a red light and was rear-ended by the deputy following in the car behind, KTRK reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Apr 23
|CanPharts
|9
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr 15
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr 15
|Tool belt farts
|32
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Mar 30
|true
|13
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|Mar '17
|CouplesPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC