Comedian, actor dies after cancer battle

Don Rickles, 1926-2017: Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed comedian whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died Thursday, April 6, 2017. He was 90. Despite jokes that from other comics might have inspired boycotts, he was one of the most beloved people in show business, idolized by everyone from Joan Rivers and Louis CK to Chris Rock and Sarah Silverman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.