City of Katy crime cases for second week of April
The city of Katy Police Department released its weekly case report for the week of April 10 to April 16. Some new cases appeared that were not in the previous week's list, such as possession of a controlled substance. Here is a highlight of notable cases closed in the 14-square-mile city that were mentioned in the weekly report: Theft: five cases - three closed by arrest, another closed by citation that was a case assigned to a juvenile detective and the last one closed without further explanation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Apr 23
|CanPharts
|9
|Review: Oasis Reflexology & Massage (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Dry Farts
|8
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|Air Farts
|12
|Similac
|Apr 15
|Farm Farts
|2
|Review: America's Transmission Experts (Jun '13)
|Apr 15
|Tool belt farts
|32
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Mar 30
|true
|13
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|Mar '17
|CouplesPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC