City of Katy crime cases for second week of April

The city of Katy Police Department released its weekly case report for the week of April 10 to April 16. Some new cases appeared that were not in the previous week's list, such as possession of a controlled substance. Here is a highlight of notable cases closed in the 14-square-mile city that were mentioned in the weekly report: Theft: five cases - three closed by arrest, another closed by citation that was a case assigned to a juvenile detective and the last one closed without further explanation.

