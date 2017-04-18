Boy with brain tumor gets a Star Warsa surprise

A 6-year-old "Star Wars" fanatic undergoing treatment for a brain tumor was surprised by a storm trooper, imperial gunner and shoretrooper at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Center in Houston. Brodie Pursch, of Katy, Texas, was surprised by the famous characters on Monday after undergoing an MRI that could determine the end of his chemotherapy treatment.

