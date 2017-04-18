Baytown parent charged with felony ch...

Baytown parent charged with felony child endangerment claims...

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Baytown police say Vasquez, 23 , and Moran, 18, left a one-year-old and a three-month-old in a running Ford pickup truck while they shopped inside a Baytown Walmart on March 20. Police say they were inside the store for nearly an hour. Baytown police say Vasquez, 23 , and Moran, 18, left a one-year-old and a three-month-old in a running Ford pickup truck while they shopped inside a Baytown Shibley, 33, is charged with felony child endangerment in Harris County after she allegedly left her infant child in the middle of a parking space at a Katy strip center on March 21, 2017.

