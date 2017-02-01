Toll Brothers kicks off year with Nat...

Toll Brothers kicks off year with National Sales Event

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

The St. Paul Mission model home at The Reserve at Katy is included in Toll Brothers' National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4, through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. The St. Paul Mission model home at The Reserve at Katy is included in Toll Brothers' National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4, through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with historically low interest rates, as they build their dream homes at participating Houston communities. "Many home buyers have already stopped by our communities and taken advantage of this incredible opportunity," said David Assid , president of the Houston division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
tera stubblefield Jan 31 txtechtechno 1
News 'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16) Jan 24 Neighbor 10
Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12) Jan 12 MEB83 51
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan 4 Cheater 8
News Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past... Dec '16 Muhayerboy 1
Anyone looking for Tar Dec '16 RogerX 1
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC