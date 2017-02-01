Toll Brothers kicks off year with National Sales Event
The St. Paul Mission model home at The Reserve at Katy is included in Toll Brothers' National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4, through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. The St. Paul Mission model home at The Reserve at Katy is included in Toll Brothers' National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4, through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with historically low interest rates, as they build their dream homes at participating Houston communities. "Many home buyers have already stopped by our communities and taken advantage of this incredible opportunity," said David Assid , president of the Houston division.
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|tera stubblefield
|Jan 31
|txtechtechno
|1
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Jan 24
|Neighbor
|10
|Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|MEB83
|51
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|8
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec '16
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec '16
|RogerX
|1
