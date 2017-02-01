Toll Brothers kicks off year with National Sales Event

The St. Paul Mission model home at The Reserve at Katy is included in Toll Brothers' National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4, through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. The St. Paul Mission model home at The Reserve at Katy is included in Toll Brothers' National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4, through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with historically low interest rates, as they build their dream homes at participating Houston communities. "Many home buyers have already stopped by our communities and taken advantage of this incredible opportunity," said David Assid , president of the Houston division.

