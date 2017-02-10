Texas districts opt out of start date through 'innovative' loophole
Administrators faced the seemingly impossible task of developing a 2017-18 calender that met everyone's demands: the state-mandated Aug. 28 start date, balanced semesters, finals before winter vacation, a week-long Thanksgiving break and a full two weeks off over the winter holidays. "We knew we were going to have some challenges this year," Fort Bend ISD Deputy Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|DidPharts
|63
|Review: A Pet Lover's Sitting Service
|Fri
|doglover
|1
|tera stubblefield
|Jan 31
|txtechtechno
|1
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Jan 24
|Neighbor
|10
|Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|MEB83
|51
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan '17
|Cheater
|8
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC