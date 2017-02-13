Four arrested in kidnapping, robbery, deputies say
Harris County prosecutors on Sunday filed kidnapping and robbery charges against four people accused of holding a couple at gunpoint inside their west Harris County apartment. About 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Juwan Deshotel, 18, Yuel Valcin, 24, Derrick Boudreaux, 19, and Derrica Lewis, 19, forced their way into an apartment in the 1600 block of Katy Gap Road, Harris County Sheriff's deputies said.
