Father whose young daughters were found with cocaine lands back
More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Jan. 13 on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County. More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Jan. 13 on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County.
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Feb 11
|DidPharts
|63
|Review: A Pet Lover's Sitting Service
|Feb 10
|doglover
|1
|tera stubblefield
|Jan 31
|txtechtechno
|1
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Jan 24
|Neighbor
|10
|Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|MEB83
|51
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan '17
|Cheater
|8
