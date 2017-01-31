Wile Interests to build more retail at Katy Green
Katy Green II is home to Verts Kebap, Snap Kitchen, Mattress One, Corner Bakery, Masala Wok, and Smile Clinique. A third phase has been announced by Wile Interests.
