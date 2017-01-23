Weather 1 hour ago 9:58 a.m.WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45
A KHOU 11 viewer shared powerful video of a small tornado touching down on I-45 near the Grand Parkway/99 exit north of Houston early Monday. Austin Sheppeard was in the car with a coworker when he spotted the funnel cloud.
