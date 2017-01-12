True crime writer calls for Ogg to recuse DA's office in Temple
David Temple is escorted to a vehicle by attorneys and family members as he leaves the Harris County Jail on Dec. 28. David Temple is escorted to a vehicle by attorneys and family members as he leaves the Harris County Jail on Dec. 28. Dick DeGuerin, lead defense counsel for defendant David Temple holds an evidence photo just beyond the reach of prosecutor Kelly Siegler. Dick DeGuerin, lead defense counsel for defendant David Temple holds an evidence photo just beyond the reach of prosecutor Kelly Siegler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|MEB83
|51
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|8
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|7
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec '16
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec '16
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec '16
|Willy Elliot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC