This airplane house near Katy is the owner's childhood dream

A trampoline outside Michael Bleyzer's private gym at his 15,000-square-foot house overlooking a wooded nature preserve on the banks of Buffalo Bayou and designed by the firm Stern & Bucek, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012, in Houston. less A trampoline outside Michael Bleyzer's private gym at his 15,000-square-foot house overlooking a wooded nature preserve on the banks of Buffalo Bayou and designed by the firm Stern & Bucek, Wednesday, ... more You can't visit the "Inversion" house anymore, but it drew lots of attention and visitors in 2005, when artists Dan Havel and Dean Ruck turned two 1930s bungalows set for demolition into a weird and wonderful temporary installation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.