Roaring Katy grass fire draws emergen...

Roaring Katy grass fire draws emergency crews to the scene

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chron

Multiple units arrived sometime around 5 p.m. to quell the smoking blaze whipping across a brush-filled field along Franz Road. Harris County Emergency Services District 48 called for help from the county fire marshal office before 5:15 p.m., according to HCFMO spokeswoman Rachel Moreno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tera stubblefield Tue txtechtechno 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News 'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16) Jan 24 Neighbor 10
Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12) Jan 12 MEB83 51
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan 4 Cheater 8
News Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past... Dec '16 Muhayerboy 1
Anyone looking for Tar Dec '16 RogerX 1
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC