Man arrested with 400 pounds of pot i...

Man arrested with 400 pounds of pot in west Harris County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Chron

Edward Christensen was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana after more than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County. less Edward Christensen was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana after more than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night on the Katy Freeway in west Harris ... more More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 24 min New Resident 1,034
News 'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16) Jan 13 true 8
Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12) Jan 12 MEB83 51
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan 4 Cheater 8
News Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past... Dec '16 Muhayerboy 1
Anyone looking for Tar Dec '16 RogerX 1
Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child... Dec '16 Willy Elliot 2
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC