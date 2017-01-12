Man arrested with 400 pounds of pot in west Harris County
Edward Christensen was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana after more than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County. less Edward Christensen was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana after more than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night on the Katy Freeway in west Harris ... more More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Thursday night on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County.
