Katy woman busted for drug possession in north Beaumont

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7:52 p.m., Officers of the Beaumont Police Department's Special Assignment Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Concord. During the traffic stop, Officers located 25.6 grams of Methamphetamine, 5.4 grams of MDMA, and 5.4 grams of Acetaminophen, as well as marijuana.

