Katy-area man killed wife because he suspected adultery,...
Rene Jaime, 52, a Katy-area man who has been charged with murder in his wife's stabbing death while their sons were in the house, appeared in court Jan. 9, 2016. Rene Jaime, 52, a Katy-area man who has been charged with murder in his wife's stabbing death while their sons were in the house, appeared in court Jan. 9, 2016.
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|JULIO
|1,024
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|true
|8
|Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12)
|Thu
|MEB83
|51
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|8
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec '16
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec '16
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec '16
|Willy Elliot
|2
