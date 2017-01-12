Katy-area man killed wife because he suspected adultery,...

Rene Jaime, 52, a Katy-area man who has been charged with murder in his wife's stabbing death while their sons were in the house, appeared in court Jan. 9, 2016. Rene Jaime, 52, a Katy-area man who has been charged with murder in his wife's stabbing death while their sons were in the house, appeared in court Jan. 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.