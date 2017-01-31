Jordanian teen sent to Chicago for de...

Jordanian teen sent to Chicago for detainment after being held in Texas

Chicago Tribune

A 16-year-old boy traveling on a Jordanian passport is being held in Chicago after being detained at a Houston airport for two days amid the chaotic rollout of President Donald Trump 's executive order on travel restrictions, according to Texas attorneys working to reunite the boy with his family. Mohammad Abu Khadra, a student at Katy High School in Texas, arrived Saturday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where he was detained, having to sleep in a chair, and then moved Monday to Chicago, according to his attorneys.

Katy, TX

