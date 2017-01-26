Houston students bring home top test scores

Nearly two dozen Houston-area students earned the highest score on the ACT college readiness, among a shrinking group of Texas students to earn a top score this year. Of 142,877 Texas high school students to take the exam in 2016, only 194 earned the test's top score of 36. In 2015, 226 Texas students, including 23 in Houston, earned perfect scores on the exam.

