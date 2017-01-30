Harris County Smokehouse plans Katy location
The 1.5 parcel is at the southwest corner of the Grand Parkway and Interstate 10 in front of Costco. The restaurant could open as early as this summer, according to Colliers International, the restaurant's real estate broker.
