Fajita Pete's to open Katy restaurant
The Mexican restaurant chain will celebrate its newest metro Houston location, 1590 S. Mason Road, with festivities on Jan. 29. "Opening our doors in Katy is extremely exciting for the team," franchisee Evan Tierce said in a statement. "As longtime customers of Fajita Pete's ourselves, our family viewed Katy as a perfect fit for the quality and delivery conveniences Fajita Pete's provides, and we're thrilled to be able to introduce the community to the brand."
