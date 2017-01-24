Drake White Announces First Headlining Tour
Drake White, known for songs such as "Livin' The Dream" and "Makin' Me Look Good Again," has announced his 2017 Spark Tour-his first-ever headlining tour. "I can't wait to get back out on the road!" Drake said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Jan 24
|Neighbor
|10
|Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|MEB83
|51
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|8
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec '16
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec '16
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec '16
|Willy Elliot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC