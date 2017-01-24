Drake White Announces First Headlinin...

Drake White Announces First Headlining Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: 102.9 The New W4 Country

Drake White, known for songs such as "Livin' The Dream" and "Makin' Me Look Good Again," has announced his 2017 Spark Tour-his first-ever headlining tour. "I can't wait to get back out on the road!" Drake said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr CountryPharts 1,068
News 'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16) Jan 24 Neighbor 10
Door to door magazine sales scam (Jan '12) Jan 12 MEB83 51
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan 4 Cheater 8
News Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past... Dec '16 Muhayerboy 1
Anyone looking for Tar Dec '16 RogerX 1
Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child... Dec '16 Willy Elliot 2
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC