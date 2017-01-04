Continue reading Dallas City Council likely to delay $800 million bond package until November
A majority of Dallas City Council members, in an unofficial vote Wednesday, supported delaying the proposed $800 million May bond package after they couldn't agree on how much should go to streets and other city wants and needs. It was a remarkable reversal for the council.
