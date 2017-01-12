Alamo Drafthouse Cinema anchors new mixed-use center at Cinco Ranch
Expect eight auditoriums decked out with state-of-the-art digital projection and surround sound, plus seats with ample legroom. Katy residents will welcome a new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to the neighborhood in the spring of 2018.
