2 burglars stole $14,000 worth of ite...

2 burglars stole $14,000 worth of items while homeowner asleep,...

Sunday Jan 1

Jay Emmons, a roofing contractor from Katy, still can't believe two thieves came in and burglarized his home Dec. 5 while he was asleep in his bedroom. Emmon said when he woke up, his cellphone was missing on the dresser table next to him and his wallet was gone.

