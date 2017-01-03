2 burglars stole $14,000 worth of items while homeowner asleep,...
Jay Emmons, a roofing contractor from Katy, still can't believe two thieves came in and burglarized his home Dec. 5 while he was asleep in his bedroom. Emmon said when he woke up, his cellphone was missing on the dresser table next to him and his wallet was gone.
