Selena Gomez spent her Christmas in Texas, visiting young
Selena Gomez was the "hometown girl" with a big heart on Christmas Eve when she surprised young patients at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. Selena Gomez was the "hometown girl" with a big heart on Christmas Eve when she surprised young patients at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec 10
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec 4
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec 1
|Willy Elliot
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|AnnaK
|60
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Katy
|11
|Any lonely housewives (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Yungfitlatino
|16
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC