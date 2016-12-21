New Elyson community reflects rice farming roots
A workout area is part of the amenities in Rorick House. Studio Red Architects designed the space for Newland Communities' new Elyson development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec 10
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec 4
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec 1
|Willy Elliot
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|AnnaK
|60
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Katy
|11
|Any lonely housewives (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Yungfitlatino
|16
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC