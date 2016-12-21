Man shot, killed during dispute with wife in Texas
Investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office investigate a fatal shooting, in the 2400 block of Brandyshire Dr., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Katy.
