Kobelco US Subsidiaries Merge Equipment, Cranes

Monday Dec 5

Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A. and Kobelco Cranes North America will merge under the Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A. name Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A. and Kobelco Cranes North America will merge under the Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A. name on January 1, 2017. "This consolidation will harness the strength of both businesses to build our capabilities as a whole," says Naoto Suzuki.

