Katy ISD changes attendance boundaries for six schools
Approved attendance boundaries for neighborhoods surrounding the new Paetow High School, located just West of the Grand Parkway and North of Clay Road. Approved attendance boundaries for neighborhoods surrounding the new Paetow High School, located just West of the Grand Parkway and North of Clay Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec 10
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec 4
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec 1
|Willy Elliot
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|AnnaK
|60
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Katy
|11
|Any lonely housewives (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Yungfitlatino
|16
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC