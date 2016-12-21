Katy father murdered on Christmas Eve outside bar
A father of two is dead and another man accused in his murder after a Christmas Eve incident outside the Southland Bar & Grill in Katy. Katy Police Assistant Chief Tim Tyler said Wednesday that investigators are still not sure why Earl James Semien, 52, allegedly approached Christopher Battelli, 29, and shot Battelli as he sat in the driver's seat of his car.
