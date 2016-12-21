Heading home for the holidays? Use this travel list, check it twice
After 41 years of dating, one couple has finally tied the knot. Bill and Linda Bownds married in Katy, Texas Monday in front of their family.
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec 10
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec 4
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec 1
|Willy Elliot
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|AnnaK
|60
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Katy
|11
|Any lonely housewives (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Yungfitlatino
|16
