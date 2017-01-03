Feds go after Bandidos lawyers

Feds go after Bandidos lawyers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Jeffrey Fay Pike, 60, of Conroe, the national president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, is escorted from the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse, 515 Rusk, after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club shown Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston. Jeffrey Ray Pike is escorted by a U. S. Marshal after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Katy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Bubba Gump 1,002
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan 4 Cheater 8
News 'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16) Jan 4 Cheater 7
News Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past... Dec 10 Muhayerboy 1
Anyone looking for Tar Dec '16 RogerX 1
Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child... Dec '16 Willy Elliot 2
News Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07) Nov '16 AnnaK 60
See all Katy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Katy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Harris County was issued at January 06 at 3:16PM CST

Katy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Katy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Katy, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC