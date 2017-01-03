Feds go after Bandidos lawyers
Jeffrey Fay Pike, 60, of Conroe, the national president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, is escorted from the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse, 515 Rusk, after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club shown Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston. Jeffrey Ray Pike is escorted by a U. S. Marshal after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston.
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,002
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|8
|'Don't Do This. They're Our Kids!': Texas Fathe... (Jun '16)
|Jan 4
|Cheater
|7
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec 10
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec '16
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec '16
|Willy Elliot
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|AnnaK
|60
