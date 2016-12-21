Crime 1 hour ago 10:57 a.m.Cypress Sp...

Crime 1 hour ago 10:57 a.m.Cypress Springs students charged with kidnapping in alleged sex attempt

Wednesday Dec 7

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas Court documents show that three Cypress Springs High School students have been charged with aggravated kidnapping stemming from an incident that occurred late last month. On Nov. 28 the Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department was called to Walker Elementary School near Katy where the victim ran for help after she was allegedly abducted.

