Academy gets naming rights for Katy ISD athletic complex

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Sporting goods and outdoors retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors will get the naming rights for the school district athletic complex in its corporate hometown. The retailer announced Tuesday that it has a 10-year, $2.5 million deal for exclusive naming rights of the Katy Independent School District's student activities complex.

