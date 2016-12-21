News 56 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Need a Santa fix? The Arboretum has 500 for you
If one Santa on Christmas isn't enough for you, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden can offer about 499 more. "A little overwhelming," laughed Torie Parsons, the Public Events Manager for the Dallas Aboretum, while standing in the library of the DeGolyer House, the 1940's era mansion at the Arboretum now filled with nearly 500 Santas from around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Katy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past...
|Dec 10
|Muhayerboy
|1
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Anyone looking for Tar
|Dec 4
|RogerX
|1
|Brookshire police issue Amber Alert for 3 child...
|Dec 1
|Willy Elliot
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|AnnaK
|60
|Loud plane noise over Katy this afternoon (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Katy
|11
|Any lonely housewives (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Yungfitlatino
|16
Find what you want!
Search Katy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC