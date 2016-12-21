Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past $70 million
There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Saturday Nov 26, titled Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past $70 million.
The cost of a suburban Houston school district's high school football stadium has climbed past $70 million, making it the costliest such stadium in the state. The costs associated with the Katy school district's project will exceed the $58 million that voters had set aside for it two years ago, the Houston Chronicle reported recently.
#1 Saturday Dec 10
No problem. Katy now has 7 6A size schools and soon one more. That many schools cannot share 1 stadium.unless you want a crappy stadium, then a high functioning complex costs money. Get over it Chronicle!
