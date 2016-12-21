There are on the Texarkana Gazette story from Saturday Nov 26, titled Cost of suburban district's stadium climbs past $70 million. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

The cost of a suburban Houston school district's high school football stadium has climbed past $70 million, making it the costliest such stadium in the state. The costs associated with the Katy school district's project will exceed the $58 million that voters had set aside for it two years ago, the Houston Chronicle reported recently.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.