Weekend violence leaves seven dead in Kansas City area
Seven people died in homicides in the Kansas City metro area between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, prompting fears that the area could be reversing an overall multi-year trend of reductions in violent crime. 1:15 a.m. Saturday - Police find a man in his 40s dead from gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Lloyd Street, KCK.
