US celebrates July Fourth with parades, fireworks, hot dogs
Flint Bishop Airport police officer Lt. Jeff Neville rides in the "Concern Over Police Safety " truck, pulling a float during the 27th annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival parade honoring him in downtown Fenton, Mich., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Dev1627
|153
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|Mon
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Mon
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Jul 2
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC